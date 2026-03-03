Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Scholar Rock worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $715,438.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 583,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,904,561.50. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Woods sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $715,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,904,945.80. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 344,932 shares of company stock worth $15,371,225 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

