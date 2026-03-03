Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $428.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $452.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.09.

MDB opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

