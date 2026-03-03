SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,905,891 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 29th total of 1,556,957 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 332,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SandRidge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE SD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 468,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,961. The company has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.55. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.
SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.
