Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $200.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as high as $198.67 and last traded at $196.24. 13,117,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,578,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.14.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
Salesforce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is reframing its growth story around AI agents and capital returns, launching Agentforce for Communications, expanding partnerships (Asymbl, GoDaddy) and shifting toward digital labor — a strategic move that supports longer‑term revenue mix improvement and investor interest. Salesforce Recasts Growth Story Around AI Agents And Capital Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Faye’s acquisition of CRM Science (a Salesforce partner) signals continued ecosystem demand for Salesforce implementation services and broadens channel-led growth, which can support services revenue and adoption. Faye Acquires CRM Science, Award Winning Salesforce Partner
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup nudged its price target up slightly to $200 while keeping a neutral rating, a modest validation following the quarter and guidance that may reassure some investors. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $250 from $280 but retained an Overweight rating — reflecting confidence in the business while reacting to near‑term growth guidance. Piper Sandler Cuts Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Price Target to $250 from $280
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reset its price target on Salesforce (coverage note highlighted by media), part of broader analyst re‑ratings after the quarter — contributing to headline volatility but not a clear directional signal. Goldman Sachs resets price target for this Dow 30 dividend stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce has been a trending search topic on Zacks and other outlets; increased attention can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are watching Salesforce’s international revenue trends closely — stronger international mix could lift estimates, while weakness would pressure growth outlooks. Investing in Salesforce (CRM)? Don’t Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its target sharply to $280 (from $380), citing sector‑wide valuation compression — a notable downgrade that adds downside pressure by signaling lower upside from current multiples. Truist Reduces Target Price on Salesforce (CRM) to $280
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Trading Up 1.7%
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.