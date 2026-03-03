SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH) Short Interest Down 35.8% in February

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,656 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 29th total of 8,812 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAIHEAT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAIHEAT presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About SAIHEAT
SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.
