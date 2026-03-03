Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

NYSE:RHP opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.