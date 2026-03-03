Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,223 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

