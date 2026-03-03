Royce & Associates LP Sells 143,658 Shares of Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 838,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,658 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Metallus were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Metallus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,539,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metallus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Metallus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Metallus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Metallus Price Performance

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $741.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Metallus had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Metallus

In related news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $219,295.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,864.56. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $328,592. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Featured Articles

