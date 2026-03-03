Royce & Associates LP Purchases 165,240 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,240 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 67.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cactus by 51.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 15.39%.The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

