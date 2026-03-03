Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 35.8% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.52%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company’s core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe’s product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

See Also

