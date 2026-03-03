Royce & Associates LP Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,311,428.80. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,224,993.62. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,654 shares of company stock worth $8,212,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $283.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average of $263.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.96 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.38.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

