Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,836 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Limbach were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 85.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Limbach by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $155,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,062.42. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LMB stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Limbach had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

