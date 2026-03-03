Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IPG Photonics by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 637,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,329,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,628,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,391,858.03. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $3,057,379.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,886,715 shares in the company, valued at $534,615,685.45. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,484 shares of company stock worth $20,735,210. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $274.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.