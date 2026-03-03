Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Gencor Industries worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Gencor Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.60 target price on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.52.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. The company also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

