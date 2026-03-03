Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 267,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,456.75. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Chad Carter sold 3,778 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $103,026.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,044.01. This represents a 21.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,778 shares of company stock worth $399,361. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

