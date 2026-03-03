Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) SVP Daniel Breeze Sells 1,400 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.05 and its 200 day moving average is $217.28.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 275.8% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $1,397,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $16,636,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 576.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price target on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.50.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

