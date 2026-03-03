Royal Bank Of Canada Begins Coverage on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $132.58.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $276.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.