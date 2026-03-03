Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. QCR comprises 1.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 33.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 83,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 20.5% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 266,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in QCR by 28.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,587.84. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Up 1.7%

QCR stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded QCR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Read Our Latest Report on QCRH

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.