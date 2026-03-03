Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 19,938 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. MKS comprises approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,480 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in MKS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,321,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,025,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 991,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MKS by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after acquiring an additional 301,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MKS from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.46.

MKS Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $244.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $269.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,500. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 2,043 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $523,845.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $933,332.40. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,250 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Stories

