Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 253,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 291.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

