Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 7,700 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies makes up 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 413,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 589,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm set a $139.00 price target on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $276.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

