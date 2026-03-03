Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 393,881 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. $TKNO

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,881 shares during the period. Alpha Teknova accounts for about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 60.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Massar Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 42.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO) is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company’s portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

