Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,550 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $2,481,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 54,843 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,511.02. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEC opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc (NYSE:MEC) is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

