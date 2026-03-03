Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 44.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 113.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Azenta by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.39. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $45.26.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $148.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Azenta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

