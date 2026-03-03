Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 40,840 Shares of nLight $LASR

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,840 shares during the quarter. nLight comprises 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in nLight were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLight by 1,599.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nLight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in nLight during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLight Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 2.27. nLight has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Insider Activity at nLight

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nLight had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. nLight’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 66,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,399,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,855.68. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 31,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,190,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,285,020 shares in the company, valued at $85,711,100.20. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 127,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,166 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Research lowered nLight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $40.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of nLight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

About nLight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

