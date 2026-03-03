Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Roblox Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Roblox has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 246,652 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

