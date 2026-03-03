RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Announces Earnings Results

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 168.20% and a return on equity of 7.15%.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 1.1%
RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 2,162.01 on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,672.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,131.94.
About RIT Capital Partners
