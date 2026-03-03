RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Announces Earnings Results

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 168.20% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 1.1%

RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 2,162.01 on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,672.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,131.94.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

About RIT Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling). It employs a top-down approach to make its investments. The firm makes its investments in companies operating across diversified sectors. RIT Capital Partners plc was founded on August 1, 1988 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.