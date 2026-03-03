Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 641,622 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 29th total of 1,015,790 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.9 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc operates the United Kingdom’s largest online property portal, connecting home buyers, sellers and renters with estate agents and developers through its flagship Rightmove.co.uk website and mobile applications. The company aggregates residential and commercial property listings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, offering search filters for price, location, property type and new-build developments. In addition to listings, Rightmove delivers data-driven insights such as the Rightmove House Price Index and performance analytics, helping industry professionals optimize their marketing strategies and generate high-quality leads.

Launched in 2000 by a consortium of leading UK estate agencies, Rightmove established itself as a market innovator in online real estate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.