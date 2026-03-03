Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.