Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI Stock Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 25.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.72. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

