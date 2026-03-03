Reviewing Noah (NYSE:NOAH) & Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital -39.56% 11.91% 5.39% Noah 25.99% 7.23% 6.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.1% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prospect Capital and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 Noah 0 3 1 0 2.25

Prospect Capital currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Noah has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than Noah.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prospect Capital and Noah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital -$183.55 million -7.23 -$469.92 million ($0.81) -3.40 Noah $2.58 billion 0.31 $65.14 million $1.29 9.18

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital. Prospect Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Noah pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Prospect Capital pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Noah pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prospect Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Noah beats Prospect Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.