REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of REV Group worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 22,600.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 5,215.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Further Reading

