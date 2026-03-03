Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $73.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.08%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Peter Perdue sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $262,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.06. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $695,893.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,694.27. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,870 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

