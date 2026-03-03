Resimac Group Limited (RMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1,092.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Resimac Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,068.26.
Resimac Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resimac Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.