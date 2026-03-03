Resimac Group Limited (RMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1,092.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,068.26.

Resimac Group Company Profile

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans. The company also provides mortgage originator, trustee, lender, and mortgage manager and broker services; consumer and commercial lending; and LMI captive insurer and record lending services.

