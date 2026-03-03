Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE). In a filing disclosed on February 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intercontinental Exchange stock on January 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 1/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) on 12/8/2025.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 127,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 203,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 831,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,603,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $740,502.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,322. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $2,070,340.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,521.34. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $55,879,604. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

