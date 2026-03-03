Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.38. 1,606,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,320,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $89,032.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,085.68. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $143,979.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 422,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,225.46. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 504,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

