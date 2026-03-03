Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.97.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 1,000,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.44%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

