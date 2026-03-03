REAP Financial Group LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

REAP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 70,686 shares of company stock worth $14,484,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

