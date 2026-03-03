Realloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Realloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Realloys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Realloys Trading Down 2.8%

ALOY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Realloys has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Realloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Realloys had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 182.07%.The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realloys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realloys in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Realloys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Realloys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realloys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realloys in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

