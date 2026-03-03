Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Chairman Sells $3,627,648.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) Chairman Eric Cremers sold 169,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $3,627,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 709,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,459.52. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 3,718,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 97.94% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

