Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,187,757 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 7,517,766 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,877,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,877,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on Raymond James Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

In related news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 260,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. This trade represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2,533.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 63.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $153.77. 980,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,722. Raymond James Financial has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

