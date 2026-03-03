Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $42.27.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $85,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,579.55. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $149,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $608,603.44. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,612 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

Featured Stories

