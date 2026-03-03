Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.01 and last traded at $88.15. Approximately 1,547,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,651,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,135.54. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Rambus by 34.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

