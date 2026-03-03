Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 20.80. 1,470,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 701,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33.
Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.
The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.
