Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Raiffeisen Bank International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.