Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,766 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 29th total of 60,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.9 days.

RAIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, serving as the central and eastern European platform of the Raiffeisen Banking Group. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, leveraging its strong regional presence to facilitate trade, investment and day-to-day banking needs.

In its corporate and investment banking division, Raiffeisen Bank International provides lending, trade finance, project financing, cash management and capital markets services.

