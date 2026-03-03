Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,199 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,199 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bank OZK worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 160.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 65,946 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 37.1% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

