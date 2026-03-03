Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 81,376 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,583,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 723,948 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fulton Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 2.2%

FULT stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.68%.The company had revenue of $336.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Fulton Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,075.35. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

