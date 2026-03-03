Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6%

GOOG opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,111,426 shares of company stock valued at $118,810,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer‑term growth thesis and helping justify above‑consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More.

AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer‑term growth thesis and helping justify above‑consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6‑month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6‑month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short‑interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2).

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short‑interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2). Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s long‑term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech‑leadership narrative but have mixed near‑term return implications. Read More. and Read More.

Alphabet’s long‑term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech‑leadership narrative but have mixed near‑term return implications. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near‑term profit taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near‑term profit taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising capital expenditures are a key near‑term headwind — analysts and commentators flag a materially higher capex cycle (estimates up toward ~$200B in 2025), which could weigh on free cash flow and investor sentiment despite revenue growth. Read More. and Read More.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.