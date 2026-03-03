Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Natera by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 256.8% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at $28,420,710.12. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,847 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,952.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,719 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,824. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.47.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

